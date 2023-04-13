Markets
IBM

IBM Mulls Sale Of Weather Business: WSJ Reports

April 13, 2023 — 02:11 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) is exploring a sale of its weather operation as it seeks to streamline its operations, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The Weather.com owner is likely to get more than $1 billion in the sale, and most likely, private-equity firm would be the buyer.

An auction of the business is at an early stage, and there may not be a deal, the report noted.

IBM bought the Weather Co., a weather forecasting and information technology company that owns and operates weather.com, and Weather Underground, in 2016. According to the company's website, the business issues more than 25 billion forecasts a day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IBM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.