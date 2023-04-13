IBM Mulling Divestiture of Weather Business for Core Focus

Per The Wall Street Journal report, International Business Machines Corporation IBM is reportedly mulling the divestiture of its weather business to focus on core operations. According to people familiar with the proceedings, the transaction is likely to generate about $1 billion in sale proceeds if consummated.



In 2015, IBM acquired The Weather Company to leverage its own cloud infrastructure to provide accurate weather forecasts around the globe that aggregate more than 25 billion forecasts a day. The company expected to profit from the wave of data-crunching software by improving the Weather Company’s modeling technology and developing a new generation of predictive applications for incremental revenues.



However, over a period of time, IBM has streamlined its operations in order to focus on its core hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence businesses. It has spun off its legacy Managed Infrastructure Services business in a bid to accelerate its hybrid cloud growth strategy, with a focus on enabling clients with accelerated digital transformation. It has further restructured its segments post the separation of its managed infrastructure services business from Kyndryl.



IBM expects growth to be driven primarily by analytics, cloud computing and security services. A better business mix, improving operating leverage through productivity gains and increased investments in growth opportunities will likely drive its profitability.



The company has expanded its partner relationships in AI, network automation and security to help the telecommunications industry evolve as 5G and Edge Computing take center stage. It has extended the secured cloud services for business enterprises while improving their performance through reduced latency and higher data security features.



In addition, the acquisition of Red Hat has bolstered the Open Hybrid architecture initiative of the company. The deal marks IBM’s largest acquisition ever, and the combined company is likely to alter the dynamics of “the cloud market for business.” Specifically, IBM hopes to leverage Red Hat to help it become the world’s largest hybrid cloud platform provider.



More than 4,000 clients are utilizing Red Hat and IBM’s hybrid cloud platform. We remain bullish regarding improving the utility of hybrid cloud services based on the architecture built by IBM and Red Hat by notable clients, including American Express, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone, Banco Sabadell, Broadridge Financial Solutions and Caixa Bank. Red Hat’s expanding foothold across the Asia Pacific is also anticipated to bolster IBM’s TAM (total addressable market).



The stock has gained 1.5% over the past year against the industry’s decline of 7.7%. We are impressed with the inherent growth potential of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.



