IBM & Moderna Partner to Augment COVID-19 Vaccine Management

International Business Machines IBM and Moderna MRNA have teamed up to enhance COVID-19 vaccine management, including enhancing supply chain visibility and tracking vaccine administration in real time by leveraging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), blockchain and hybrid cloud.

Moderna is a pharmaceutical company that is primarily enagaged in developing messenger RNA (mRNA)-based therapies.

The companies will utilize IBM’s digital capabilities to devise ways of boosting sharing of information among governments as well as healthcare organizations and individuals about COVID-19 vaccine programs and augment vaccination rates.

International Business Machines Corporation Price and Consensus

International Business Machines Corporation price-consensus-chart | International Business Machines Corporation Quote

Also, IBM’s Digital Health Pass will be used to make it easier for individuals to maintain their personal health information and aid them in sharing the information securely.

As shelter-in-place guidelines are easing across the globe and people are returning to work, IBM’s Digital Health Pass could benefit business organisations.

IBM’s Digital Health Pass is designed using IBM Blockchain technology and is primarily aimed at aiding organizations in verification of health details of their customers and employees based on their established criteria (vaccination records, test results, and temperature checks and so on).

IBM’s Blockchain Efforts Bode Well

Per Emergen Research report, the worldwide global blockchain technology market is projected to witness a CAGR of 67.6% between 2020 and 2027 and reach $111.58 billion. Increased usage of blockchain technology in supply chain management as well as banking and financial services space is a key driver of this market, added the report.

IBM leverages Hyperledger technology and boasts more than 500 blockchain projects.

Further, IBM’s Food Trust service solution provides better food traceability to assess credibility of sourcing and consumption safety. It leverages open-source technology based on Hyperledger Fabric to enable retailers to monitor entire food supply chain.

IBM Blockchain Transparent Supply solution facilities enterprises to create a blockchain-based data-sharing network with their supply chain affiliates while IBM Blockchain World Wire is a blockchain-powered worldwide payments network that is designed to speed up and enhance cross border payments.

IBM, one of the first movers in the blockchain space, is likely to play a crucial role in the blockchain space through 2021 and beyond, driven by strength in its enterprise blockchain offerings.

However, IBM needs to watch out for increasing competition in the space. Given lucrative revenue potential, not just IBM but other tech behemoths including the likes of Oracle ORCL, Microsoft MSFT, Accenture and SAP SE are now exploring effectiveness of blockchain technology to transform applications across a wide range of industries like banking, retail, supply chain management, healthcare and logistics.

At present, IBM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): Get Free Report



International Business Machines Corporation (IBM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Oracle Corporation (ORCL): Get Free Report



Moderna, Inc. (MRNA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.