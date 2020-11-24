IBM Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $122.10, changing hands as high as $122.82 per share. International Business Machines Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IBM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IBM's low point in its 52 week range is $90.56 per share, with $158.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $122.89. The IBM DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

