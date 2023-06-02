IBM Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $132.77, changing hands as high as $133.12 per share. International Business Machines Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IBM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IBM's low point in its 52 week range is $115.545 per share, with $153.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $132.66. The IBM DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

