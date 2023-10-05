IBM (LSE:IBM) Price Target Increased by 5.83% to 126.03

The average one-year price target for IBM (LSE:IBM) has been revised to 126.03 / share. This is an increase of 5.83% from the prior estimate of 119.09 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 94.02 to a high of 167.06 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.95% from the latest reported closing price of 118.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3315 funds or institutions reporting positions in IBM. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 0.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IBM is 0.43%, an increase of 1.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.50% to 550,634K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,310K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,988K shares, representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBM by 4.74% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,620K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,097K shares, representing an increase of 2.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBM by 5.26% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 16,702K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,209K shares, representing an increase of 2.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBM by 4.87% over the last quarter.

Spdr S&p 500 Etf Trust holds 10,329K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,864K shares, representing an increase of 4.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBM by 5.22% over the last quarter.

FXAIX - Fidelity 500 Index Fund holds 10,117K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,912K shares, representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBM by 5.49% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.