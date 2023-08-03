IBM (LSE:IBM) Price Target Decreased by 8.94% to 120.97

The average one-year price target for IBM (LSE:IBM) has been revised to 120.97 / share. This is an decrease of 8.94% from the prior estimate of 132.84 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 91.66 to a high of 140.33 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.70% from the latest reported closing price of 118.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3346 funds or institutions reporting positions in IBM. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 0.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IBM is 0.43%, an increase of 0.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.02% to 546,699K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,988K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,482K shares, representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBM by 12.50% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,097K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,901K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBM by 12.90% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 16,209K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,974K shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBM by 12.68% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 12,993K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,930K shares, representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBM by 16.10% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 10,155K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,383K shares, representing a decrease of 2.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBM by 14.03% over the last quarter.

