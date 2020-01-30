US Markets

IBM long-time CEO Ginni Rometty to step down; Arvind Krishna to succeed

Contributor
Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

International Business Machines Corp said on Thursday its long-time chief executive officer Ginni Rometty was stepping down from the role and will be succeeded by the head of its cloud business Arvind Krishna, effective April.

Corrects to "long-time" from "long-term" in headline

Jan 30 (Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp IBM.N said on Thursday its long-time chief executive officer Ginni Rometty was stepping down from the role and will be succeeded by the head of its cloud business Arvind Krishna, effective April.

Rometty will continue as executive chairman of the board and will retire at the end of the year, the company said.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Munsif.Vengattil@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @MunsifV; Phone: 646-223-8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular