IBM Launches Automated Security Solution With Advanced AI

International Business Machines Corporation IBM has introduced Threat Detection and Response Services (TDR), a new comprehensive suite of AI-powered technologies designed to augment an organization’s cyber defense capabilities. Leveraging AI models, this solution effectively analyses security data and offers 24/7 monitoring and investigation across hybrid cloud environments. It actively monitors billions of potential threats every day and combines real-time threat intelligence with human expertise.



Additionally, TDR solution provide access to IBM's X-Force Incident Response Services. Based on insights drawn from IBM Cybersecurity clients worldwide, it enables businesses to upgrade their security infrastructure with evolving IT requirements.



Enterprises worldwide are witnessing a surge in cyber-attacks. Cyber criminals are adopting faster and more sophisticated ways to breach security measures. As the pace of digital transformation accelerates and business operations become more complex, security teams find themselves overwhelmed by the growing number of vulnerabilities.



Many organizations also lack the necessary resources to deploy sophisticated tools to address these concerns, resulting in inefficiencies and low system visibility, ultimately leading to alert fatigue.



The crowdsourced detection rules and optimized alerts feature utilizes real-time insights to distinguish between low-priority and high-priority alerts. Its AI-driven detection capability automatically escalates critical alerts to security teams and enables quick remediation of common low-value alerts. Along with improved precision, IBM’s security solution also provides investigation context and the reasoning behind the escalation. Its advanced threat disposition system offers insights into the status of the attacker, the activity of the past 24 hours and historical analysis of the past year.



Complete replacement of existing security tools to align with the evolving threat landscape demands significant resources. It is often not feasible for companies to abandon their prior investments in the Security Operations Center (SOC) infrastructure. Moreover, skill shortage is also an issue.



IBM TDR services address these concerns while protecting enterprises’ prior SOC investments. Its open API approach facilitates seamless integration with clients’ existing security tools across IT operations.



IBM Security collects and analyses relevant data from multiple sources and offers a comprehensive understanding through a unified console. It enriches analysts with various KPIs that ensure greater visibility and expedite response times. Furthermore, the company also brings its global network of over 6,000 cybersecurity professionals who are available round the clock to boost security programs.



IBM is poised to benefit from strong demand for hybrid cloud and AI, driving growth in Software and Consulting. The company’s growth is expected to be driven primarily by analytics, cloud computing and security in the long haul. The combination of a better business mix, improving operating leverage through productivity gains and increased investment in growth opportunities will likely drive profitability.



The stock has gained 18.7% over the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 12.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

IBM currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Other Stocks to Consider

Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, delivered an earnings surprise of 5.62%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 5.58%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



It provides services and solutions to government segments and public safety programs, along with large enterprises and wireless infrastructure service providers. It develops and services both analog and digital two-way radio, voice and data communications products and systems for private networks, wireless broadband systems and end-to-end enterprise mobility solutions to a wide range of enterprise markets.



NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 9.79%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 29.19%.



NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit or GPU. Over the years, the company’s focus has evolved from PC graphics to artificial intelligence-based solutions that now support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has delivered an earnings surprise of 12.8%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



It holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed data center segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200 and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.