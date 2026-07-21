IBM Just Had Its Worst Day Ever—What Earnings Must Prove

IBM (NYSE: IBM) pre-reported its Q2 2026 earnings on July 14, and investors punished the stock, sending it down over 25% in a single session—the worst one-day decline in the company’s storied history.

At a time when there are many concerns about the valuation of technology stocks, bad news in any form will be punished.

But did the sell-off go too far? IBM will deliver its official earnings report on July 22.

While the headline numbers shouldn't change from the preview, this will be a chance for Big Blue to provide forward guidance and add context for the disappointing revenue and earnings numbers.

There may not be much that IBM can say on the conference call to reverse the immediate impact on its stock. Investors have already sent a clear message: they are not confident in IBM right now. But a look at the chart shows a stock that’s made sharp moves up and down in the last 12 months. IBM is a volatile trade, to be sure, but is it a poor investment?

Breaking Down IBM's Preliminary Q2 2026 Earnings

IBM said that Q2 revenue would be $17.2 billion, which is below analyst expectations of $17.9 billion, but up about 1% from the $16.98 billion that IBM reported in Q2 2025.

That growth is far below the year-over-year gains the company has posted in the three prior quarters.

A similar pattern was seen in the company’s adjusted earnings per share (EPS), which IBM says will be $2.93. That’s below estimates of $3.01 and only a slight beat of the $2.80 it recorded in Q2 2025.

As for why, management said that many of its customers reprioritized their capital spending in June, locking in prices on servers, storage, and memory before anticipated price increases. That makes sense in an AI infrastructure trade that has seen money flow from one sector to another and back again.

But what comes now? The company needs to answer three questions when it reports official earnings on July 22 to begin rebuilding investor confidence.

1. Did IBM Overstate Its Sales Pipeline Before Earnings?

IBM is facing a securities-fraud inquiry into whether it exaggerated its sales pipeline ahead of the July 14 preannouncement. These preliminary inquiries do not establish wrongdoing, but they raise the stakes for the upcoming conference call beyond a simple explanation that customer spending was delayed.

If management can't show that the shortfall was truly a timing issue—deals pushed from Q2 into Q3—rather than deals that were never as solid as the pipeline suggested, the stock's problem may go beyond this quarter and raise questions about IBM's own forecasting.

Investors will be listening for specific answers. How much of the missed revenue has since been recovered, and what is IBM doing to tighten its reporting of pipeline strength going forward?

2. Can IBM's Quantum Computing Business Drive Future Growth?

Quantum computing is in its early stages, but IBM has been one of the early benefactors from the U.S. government’s $2 billion investment into the quantum space. The company received approximately $1 billion. The idea of the government taking a stake, directly or indirectly, in private enterprise may be distasteful to some investors, but that support signals that quantum manufacturing is a strategic U.S. priority.

The challenge for IBM will be to show investors that it’s making progress toward its milestones. In response to the U.S. Commerce Department’s letter of intent, IBM said it would match the government’s investment dollar-for-dollar. That commitment will be made to launch Anderon, a new standalone IBM company, that is expected to become America’s first pure-play quantum foundry.

IBM followed that up in June by committing more than $10 billion of its own capital to the broader quantum roadmap. IBM has said it expects to demonstrate the first example of "quantum advantage" this year. To achieve quantum advantage, a quantum computer, combined with classical supercomputing, must solve a real scientific problem faster or more accurately than classical methods alone. The company has pointed to early proof points already in hand, including work with the Cleveland Clinic modeling a protein with more than 12,000 atoms.

Beyond that, the roadmap gets more technical and longer-dated: a processor called Kookaburra, due later this year, is meant to combine quantum memory with processing logic for the first time, feeding into Cockatoo in 2027 and, eventually, the fault-tolerant Starling system targeted for 2029.

IBM has over 340 organizations running workloads on its quantum systems today, but generating commercial revenue isn't the same as running workloads. On July 22, the key is whether IBM can point to anything closer to dollars—a paying customer, licensing deal, or foundry contract.

3. Is IBM's Dividend Safe After the Stock Sell-Off?

Restructuring takes time. IBM is still trying to convince investors that it can pivot from a hardware player to a significant name in the cloud computing sector while managing the volatility of its legacy infrastructure businesses.

As the company’s current numbers show, that’s still a work in progress.

Dividends are an opportunity for investors to get paid while they wait. That’s been a reason to own IBM, which has a 31-year track record of increasing its dividend payout.

The company raised its dividend to $1.69 per share on April 22 alongside its Q1 results, and an additional increase is not expected this year.

But investors who own the stock for income will want to hear that the company’s cash flow will be sufficient to maintain the current dividend now and continue to move it higher in the future.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.