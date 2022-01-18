IBM Joins Forces With Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation IBM has implemented a Vehicle Management System (VMS) on SAP S/4HANA at Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation (“MMPC”) as part of the automaker’s digital transformation journey.



MMPC is one of the manufacturing facilities of Mitsubishi Motors Corporation outside Japan and the second largest automobile seller in the Philippines.



SAP S/4HANA is an enterprise resource planning system that allows organizations to create custom roadmaps to lower costs and improve business results.



The implementation of VMS by IBM Consulting was preceded by the migration out of the AS/400 platform. The VMS, which comprises financial, logistics and vehicle sales operations, has enabled MMPC to transform processes across the operation and vehicle supply chain.



A comprehensive view of its business operations gives MMPC faster access to critical business data and faster processing. The unified financial and management accounting also reduced MMPC’s finance operations, which resulted in lower operational costs.



IBM is well-positioned to benefit from investments that support its evolution as a platform-centric hybrid cloud and AI company. IBM’s shares have inched up 4.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 2.9%.

The deployment of SAP S/4HANA has provided MMPC a roadmap to evolve its operations as it continues to digitize processes to support the expansion of vehicle sales.



MMPC is taking the first steps in its journey to the cloud with SAP S/4HANA implementation. The modernization of its legacy applications from on-premises to a cloud environment is designed to help the automaker create operational efficiencies.



