IBM, Irish Lender AIB Announce 65 Mln Euro, Multi-year Deal

(RTTNews) - IBM (IBM) and AIB, an Irish bank, on Wednesday, announced a 65 million euro three-year agreement to boost AIB's digital transformations to meet its 2023 strategy, which allows it function with a hybrid cloud technology environment.

According to the terms of the deal, the lender will receive IBM z15 compute platform along with an extensive technology portfolio which includes IBM's Cloud Pak solutions. In addition, IBM is expected to equip the company with the capability to deliver services leveraging Red Hat OpenShift.

Deborah Threadgold, Country General Manager, IBM Ireland commented: "This agreement continues AIB's successful strategy of being at the forefront of digital transformation in the Irish banking industry. The IBM z15 is a key part of the bank's overall hybrid cloud strategy and will enable AIB to efficiently and securely manage traditional operations and provide AIB's highly experienced team the tools to deliver new digital services in a very agile manner."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.