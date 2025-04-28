IBM To Invest $150 Bln In America Over The Next Five Years

(RTTNews) - IBM Corp. (IBM) announced Monday plans to invest $150 billion in America over the next five years to fuel the economy and to accelerate its role as the global leader in computing.

This includes an investment of more than $30 billion in research and development to advance and continue IBM's American manufacturing of mainframe and quantum computers.

IBM is one of the nation's largest technology employers and has ushered in innovations that include the data processing systems that enabled the U.S. social security system, the Apollo Program that put a man on the moon, and power businesses in every industry.

More than 70% of the entire world's transactions by value run through the IBM mainframes that are manufactured right here in America.

IBM also operates the world's largest fleet of quantum computer systems, and will continue to design, build and assemble quantum computers in America.

Today's announcement reaffirms IBM's unwavering commitment to the future of American innovation, igniting new economic opportunity in the United States and around the world.

