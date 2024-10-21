IBM introduces Granite 3.0 ‘high performing’ AI Mmodels built for business

Earlier, at IBM‘s (IBM) annual TechXchange event the company announced the release of its most advanced family of AI models to date, Granite 3.0. IBM’s third-generation Granite flagship language models can outperform or match similarly sized models from leading model providers on many academic and industry benchmarks, showcasing strong performance, transparency and safety.Consistent with the company’s commitment to open-source AI, the Granite models are released under the permissive Apache 2.0 license, making them unique in the combination of performance, flexibility and autonomy they provide to enterprise clients and the community at large.The new Granite 3.0 8B and 2B language models are designed as ‘workhorse’ models for enterprise AI, delivering strong performance for tasks such as Retrieval Augmented Geneneration RAG , classification, summarization, entity extraction, and tool use. These compact, versatile models are designed to be fine-tuned with enterprise data and seamlessly integrated across diverse business environments or workflows. While many large language models LLMs are trained on publicly available data, a vast majority of enterprise data remains untapped. By combining a small Granite model with enterprise data, especially using the revolutionary alignment technique InstructLab – introduced by IBM and RedHat in May – IBM believes businesses can achieve task-specific performance that rivals larger models at a fraction of the cost. The Granite 3.0 release reaffirms IBM’s commitment to building transparency, safety, and trust in AI products. The Granite 3.0 technical report and responsible use guide provide a description of the datasets used to train these models, details of the filtering, cleansing, and curation steps applied, along with comprehensive results of model performance across major academic and enterprise benchmarks.

