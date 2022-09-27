IBM In Deal With Saudi's SDAIA, Ministry Of Energy To Speed Up Sustainability Initiatives Using AI

(RTTNews) - IBM (IBM) Tuesday said it has signed a strategic agreement with Saudi Arabia's Saudi Data, Artificial Intelligence Authority or SDAIA and Ministry of Energy to accelerate sustainability initiatives in the country using artificial intelligence or AI. The deal would drive adoption of AI in the carbon capture and industrial domains across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Under the agreement, which was announced at the second Global AI summit in the Kingdom, the parties will use AI technology to detect, map, and eventually reduce carbon emissions across the country.

Further, to support the Kingdom's sustainability and industrialization objectives, IBM will work with SDAIA to identify high value applications of artificial intelligence and machine learning to solve challenges in public and private sector organizations.

The agreement is expected to help strengthen AI and other technologies, which would play a key role in promoting the adoption of the Circular Carbon Economy, achieving the goals announced during the Saudi Green Initiative.

Majid Al-Tuwaijri, the CEO for the National Center for AI, said, "This agreement with IBM will contribute to creating opportunities by addressing key challenges in circular carbon economy, petrochemical and industrial domains, through the development of innovative solutions in the field of data and artificial intelligence, and the exchange of shared experiences and investment opportunities in this vital area to support achieving the goals of Vision 2030."

