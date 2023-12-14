IBM Improves NATO's Cybersecurity With Advanced Threat Management

International Business Machines Corporation IBM announced that it has entered into an agreement with the NATO Communications and Information Agency to bolster NATO's cybersecurity defenses by enhancing security oversight and managing assets across all NATO networks.

Per the agreement, IBM's Cybersecurity Services will provide a customized Asset, Configuration, Patching and Vulnerability Management Service to NATO starting January 2024. The service is designed through NATO's updated procurement process involving regular workshops and close industry engagement and was chosen due to IBM's global security expertise and experience in securing complex and widespread infrastructures.

IBM Consulting will develop a personalized solution to provide a comprehensive view of NATO's security status. This involves deploying data analysis, asset discovery tools, integrations, and security experts to establish a unified platform presenting accurate information about assets, configurations, vulnerabilities, and patches throughout NATO's systems.

International Business Machines Corporation Price and Consensus

International Business Machines Corporation price-consensus-chart | International Business Machines Corporation Quote

The initiative aims to enhance NATO's awareness of cyber risks and enable efficient management of potential issues across its network. The service will serve as an interface for cybersecurity functions within NATO to access and query asset and configuration data.

Apart from this, the service will lay the groundwork for an enterprise framework supporting various critical functional areas like IT service management, finance, and auditing. This framework will adopt a federated approach by leveraging existing NATO assets, configuration, and patching solutions.

IBM is a leading provider of advanced information technology solutions, computer systems, quantum computing and super-computing solutions, enterprise software, storage systems and microelectronics. The company’s growth is expected to be driven primarily by analytics, cloud computing, and security in the long haul.

In the third quarter, Consulting revenues were $4,963 million, up from $4,700 million, led by pervasive growth driven by demand for digital transformation, increasing revenues across all business lines and regions.

IBM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock has gained 14.9% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 10.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology space are Pegasystems PEGA, Flex FLEX and Watts Water Technologies WTS. Pegasystems and Flex presently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas Watts Water Technologies carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pegasystems’ 2023 EPS has improved 21.2% in the past 60 days to $1.77. PEGA delivered an average earnings surprise of 1,250.2% in the trailing four quarters. Shares of PEGA have soared 51% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Flex’s fiscal 2024 EPS has increased 3.6% in the past 60 days to $2.56. Flex’s long-term earnings growth rate is 12.4%.

Flex’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 11%. Shares of the company have risen 19.8% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Watts Water Technologies 2023 EPS has improved 2.8% in the past 60 days to $8.00. Watts Water’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.8%.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.