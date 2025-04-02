IBM (IBM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

IBM (IBM) closed the latest trading day at $249.98, indicating a -0.14% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.87%.

Shares of the technology and consulting company witnessed a loss of 1.13% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 7.99% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.28%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of IBM in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 23, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.43, showcasing a 14.88% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.44 billion, down 0.18% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $10.79 per share and a revenue of $64.84 billion, demonstrating changes of +4.45% and +3.33%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for IBM. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% higher. Currently, IBM is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that IBM has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.2 right now. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 13.51.

Also, we should mention that IBM has a PEG ratio of 5.49. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Computer - Integrated Systems was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.47 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, positioning it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow IBM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.