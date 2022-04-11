IBM (IBM) Stock Moves -1.06%: What You Should Know

IBM (IBM) closed the most recent trading day at $126.37, moving -1.06% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.69%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the technology and consulting company had gained 3.04% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.88% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from IBM as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 19, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.35, down 23.73% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $13.73 billion, down 22.54% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.09 per share and revenue of $60.55 billion, which would represent changes of +27.24% and -14.46%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for IBM. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. IBM is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, IBM is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.66. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.25.

Meanwhile, IBM's PEG ratio is currently 1.18. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Computer - Integrated Systems stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.23 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

