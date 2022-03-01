IBM (IBM) Stock Moves -0.95%: What You Should Know

IBM (IBM) closed at $121.35 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.95% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.55%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.76%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.21%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the technology and consulting company had lost 8.28% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.95% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.89% in that time.

IBM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.35, down 23.73% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.78 billion, down 16.63% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.09 per share and revenue of $63.56 billion, which would represent changes of +27.24% and -10.2%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for IBM should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.14% higher within the past month. IBM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, IBM is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.14. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.04, which means IBM is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, IBM's PEG ratio is currently 1.13. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Integrated Systems industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.41 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 228, which puts it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

