IBM (IBM) Stock Moves -0.79%: What You Should Know

IBM (IBM) closed at $135.11 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.79% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.88%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.79%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.66%.

Coming into today, shares of the technology and consulting company had gained 1.94% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 5.22%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.32%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from IBM as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect IBM to post earnings of $2.28 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 2.15%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $15.06 billion, down 19.68% from the prior-year quarter.

IBM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.89 per share and revenue of $60.99 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +24.72% and -13.84%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for IBM. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. IBM is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that IBM has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.77 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.2.

Meanwhile, IBM's PEG ratio is currently 1.53. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. IBM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.53 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

