IBM (IBM) Stock Moves -0.43%: What You Should Know

IBM (IBM) closed the most recent trading day at $126.07, moving -0.43% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.95%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.37%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.33%.

Coming into today, shares of the technology and consulting company had lost 7.68% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 7.09%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.75%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from IBM as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, IBM is projected to report earnings of $1.35 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 23.73%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $14.78 billion, down 16.63% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.09 per share and revenue of $63.56 billion, which would represent changes of +27.24% and -10.2%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for IBM. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. IBM currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, IBM is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.55. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.54, which means IBM is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that IBM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.17. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Computer - Integrated Systems stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.36 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 232, putting it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

