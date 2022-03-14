IBM (IBM) Stock Moves -0.02%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, IBM (IBM) closed at $123.94, marking a -0.02% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%.

Coming into today, shares of the technology and consulting company had lost 6.58% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 7.96%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.6%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from IBM as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect IBM to post earnings of $1.35 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 23.73%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.78 billion, down 16.63% from the prior-year quarter.

IBM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.09 per share and revenue of $63.56 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +27.24% and -10.2%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for IBM. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. IBM is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, IBM is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.28. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.91.

It is also worth noting that IBM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.14. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. IBM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.31 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 211, putting it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

