IBM (IBM) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

IBM (IBM) reported $16.69 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year decline of 0%. EPS of $3.60 for the same period compares to $3.35 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.55 billion, representing a surprise of +7.34%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -0.28%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.61.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how IBM performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue- Infrastructure : $4.48 billion compared to the $4.24 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $4.48 billion compared to the $4.24 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue-Global financing : $172 million versus $167.48 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $172 million versus $167.48 million estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue- Consulting : $4.77 billion compared to the $4.58 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $4.77 billion compared to the $4.58 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue- Software : $7.29 billion compared to the $6.79 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $7.29 billion compared to the $6.79 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue- Other: -$22 million compared to the $200.01 million average estimate based on three analysts.

View all Key Company Metrics for IBM here>>>



Shares of IBM have returned -0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

