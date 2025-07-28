IBM (IBM) Reliance on International Sales: What Investors Need to Know

Have you evaluated the performance of IBM's (IBM) international operations for the quarter ending June 2025? Given the extensive global presence of this technology and consulting company, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial strength and potential for growth.

In the current era of a tightly interconnected global economy, the proficiency of a company to penetrate international markets significantly influences its financial health and trajectory of growth. For investors, the key is to grasp how reliant a company is on overseas markets, as this provides insights into the durability of its earnings, its ability to exploit different economic cycles, and its overall growth capabilities.

International market involvement serves as insurance against economic downturns at home and enables engagement with economies that are growing more quickly. Still, this move toward diversification is not without its challenges, as it involves navigating through the fluctuations of currencies, geopolitical threats, and the distinctive nature of various markets.

In our recent assessment of IBM's quarterly performance, we discovered notable trends in its overseas revenue sections, which are typically modeled and scrutinized by Wall Street analysts.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $16.98 billion, marking an increase of 7.7% from the year-ago quarter. We will next turn our attention to dissecting IBM's international revenue to get a clearer picture of how significant its operations are outside its main base.

A Look into IBM's International Revenue Streams

Asia Pacific accounted for 18.26% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $3.1 billion. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +0.23%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $3.09 billion. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Asia Pacific contributed $2.8 billion (19.26%) and $3.1 billion (19.66%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Of the total revenue, $5.4 billion came from Europe, Middle East and Africa during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 31.81%. This represented a surprise of +1.39% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $5.33 billion to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $4.6 billion, or 31.63%, and $4.7 billion, or 29.80%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Prospective Revenues in International Markets

Wall Street analysts expect IBM to report a total revenue of $16.07 billion in the current fiscal quarter, which suggests an increase of 7.3% from the prior-year quarter. Revenue shares from Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East and Africa are predicted to be 18.7% and 31.4%, corresponding to amounts of $3.01 billion and $5.05 billion, respectively.

For the full year, a total revenue of $66.58 billion is expected for the company, reflecting an increase of 6.1% from the year before. The revenues from Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East and Africa are expected to make up 18.7% and 31.5% of this total, corresponding to $12.45 billion and $20.99 billion respectively.

Concluding Remarks

The dependency of IBM on global markets for its revenues presents a mix of potential gains and hazards. Thus, monitoring the trends in its overseas revenues can be a key indicator for predicting the firm's future performance.

In an era of growing international interdependencies and escalating geopolitical disputes, Wall Street analysts are vigilant in tracking these trends for businesses with a global reach, in order to refine their predictions of earnings. It should be noted, however, that a multitude of other elements, such as a company's domestic position, also play a significant role in shaping the earnings forecasts.

Emphasizing a company's shifting earnings prospects is a key aspect of our approach at Zacks, especially since research has proven its substantial influence on a stock's price in the short run. This correlation is positively aligned, meaning that improved earnings projections tend to boost the stock's price.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating tool, comes with an externally validated impressive track record. It effectively utilizes shifts in earnings projections to act as a dependable barometer for forecasting short-term stock price trends.

IBM currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Examining the Latest Trends in IBM's Stock Value

Over the preceding four weeks, the stock's value has diminished by 10.4%, against an upturn of 4.9% in the Zacks S&P 500 composite. In parallel, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector, which counts IBM among its entities, has appreciated by 6.3%. Over the past three months, the company's shares have seen an increase of 5.8% versus the S&P 500's 16% increase. The sector overall has witnessed an increase of 25.2% over the same period.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.