IBM (IBM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

IBM (IBM) closed at $134.44 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.16% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.93%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 9.29%.

Coming into today, shares of the technology and consulting company had lost 2.58% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.84%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.65%.

IBM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 19, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.98, down 14.29% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $15.51 billion, down 0.13% from the year-ago period.

IBM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.32 per share and revenue of $61.9 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.08% and +2.26%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for IBM should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.11% higher within the past month. IBM is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, IBM currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.27. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.27.

Meanwhile, IBM's PEG ratio is currently 3.5. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. IBM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.78 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow IBM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

