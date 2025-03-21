IBM (IBM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, IBM (IBM) closed at $243.92, marking a +0.25% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.08% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.08%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.52%.

The technology and consulting company's stock has dropped by 8.09% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 12.04% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 7.33%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of IBM in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on April 23, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.43, showcasing a 14.88% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $14.44 billion, indicating a 0.18% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $10.78 per share and a revenue of $64.85 billion, demonstrating changes of +4.36% and +3.34%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for IBM. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% higher. As of now, IBM holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, IBM is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.56. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.38, which means IBM is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that IBM currently has a PEG ratio of 5.33. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Computer - Integrated Systems industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.56.

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 140, which puts it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

