IBM (IBM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, IBM (IBM) closed at $130.27, marking a +0.09% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.81% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.37%.

Coming into today, shares of the technology and consulting company had gained 2.79% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.13%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.64%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from IBM as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 19, 2022. In that report, analysts expect IBM to post earnings of $1.35 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 23.73%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.81 billion, down 22.09% from the prior-year quarter.

IBM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.09 per share and revenue of $60.55 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +27.24% and -14.46%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for IBM. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. IBM currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, IBM is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.9. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.88.

Investors should also note that IBM has a PEG ratio of 1.2 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Computer - Integrated Systems stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.25 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.