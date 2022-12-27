IBM (IBM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

IBM (IBM) closed at $142.42 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.54% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.67%.

Coming into today, shares of the technology and consulting company had lost 3.1% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 6.38%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.4%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from IBM as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect IBM to post earnings of $3.57 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.57%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $15.49 billion, down 7.24% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.12 per share and revenue of $59.32 billion. These totals would mark changes of +15.01% and -16.2%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for IBM. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. IBM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that IBM has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.53 right now. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.53.

Investors should also note that IBM has a PEG ratio of 2.34 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Integrated Systems was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.8 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

