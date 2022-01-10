IBM (IBM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

IBM (IBM) closed at $135.03 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.15% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.14%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the technology and consulting company had gained 8.65% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.82% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.13% in that time.

IBM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 24, 2022. In that report, analysts expect IBM to post earnings of $3.68 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 77.78%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $18.28 billion, down 10.22% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for IBM. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.19% higher. IBM is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, IBM is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.53, which means IBM is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that IBM has a PEG ratio of 2.02 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Computer - Integrated Systems stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.74 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

