IBM (IBM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, IBM (IBM) closed at $132.63, marking a +0.77% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.1% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the technology and consulting company had gained 11.07% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.66%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.4%.

IBM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 24, 2022. In that report, analysts expect IBM to post earnings of $3.71 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 79.23%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $18.28 billion, down 10.22% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.31 per share and revenue of $72.75 billion, which would represent changes of +18.92% and -1.18%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for IBM should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.79% lower within the past month. IBM is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note IBM's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.76. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.81.

It is also worth noting that IBM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.15. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Computer - Integrated Systems was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.84 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

