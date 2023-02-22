IBM (IBM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

IBM (IBM) closed the most recent trading day at $130.97, moving -0.56% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.16% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.58%.

Coming into today, shares of the technology and consulting company had lost 6.91% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 0.99%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.84%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from IBM as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.27, down 9.29% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.28 billion, up 0.58% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.46 per share and revenue of $62.06 billion, which would represent changes of +3.61% and +2.52%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for IBM. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.13% lower. IBM currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, IBM currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.93. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.93.

Investors should also note that IBM has a PEG ratio of 3.41 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Computer - Integrated Systems was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.83 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow IBM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

