IBM (IBM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

IBM (IBM) closed at $143.79 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.64% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.21% loss on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the technology and consulting company had gained 2.22% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 1.96%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.59%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from IBM as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, IBM is projected to report earnings of $2.25 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3.21%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $18.24 billion, up 0.66% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.86 per share and revenue of $74.23 billion. These totals would mark changes of +25.26% and +0.82%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for IBM. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% lower within the past month. IBM is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, IBM is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.32. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 32.04.

Investors should also note that IBM has a PEG ratio of 1.65 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Computer - Integrated Systems stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.9 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow IBM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.