IBM (IBM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

IBM (IBM) closed at $123.53 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.6% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.44% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.62%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.5%.

Heading into today, shares of the technology and consulting company had gained 8.53% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.71% in that time.

IBM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.76, down 62.63% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $20.53 billion, down 5.7% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.78 per share and revenue of $73.81 billion, which would represent changes of -31.46% and -4.33%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for IBM should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. IBM is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note IBM's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.16. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 27.77, which means IBM is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that IBM currently has a PEG ratio of 4.32. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Computer - Integrated Systems was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.4 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

