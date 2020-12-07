IBM (IBM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

IBM (IBM) closed at $124.70 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.97% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.19% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.49%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.45%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the technology and consulting company had gained 10.83% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.68% in that time.

IBM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect IBM to post earnings of $1.76 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 62.63%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $20.53 billion, down 5.7% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.78 per share and revenue of $73.81 billion, which would represent changes of -31.46% and -4.33%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for IBM should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. IBM is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, IBM is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.5. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 28.44, so we one might conclude that IBM is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that IBM has a PEG ratio of 4.42 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Computer - Integrated Systems industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.44 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow IBM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

