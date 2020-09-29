IBM (IBM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

IBM (IBM) closed at $120.94 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.65% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.48%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.48%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.29%.

Coming into today, shares of the technology and consulting company had lost 1.28% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 5.56%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.3%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from IBM as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.55, down 4.85% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $17.61 billion, down 2.3% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.06 per share and revenue of $73.66 billion. These totals would mark changes of -13.66% and -4.52%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for IBM. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. IBM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, IBM is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.27.

Investors should also note that IBM has a PEG ratio of 3.35 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Computer - Integrated Systems stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.53 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

