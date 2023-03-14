IBM (IBM) Automation Solutions to Boost Digital Growth in Egypt

International Business Machines Corporation IBM recently announced that it was selected as a technology partner by Telecom Egypt (TE) to modernize and transform network operations in the middle-East country. It usually takes 18 hours to track operating capacity and service quality across Egypt, making it very difficult for engineers and operators to provide optimum service with the current setup. In today’s age of digital transformation, there is rising demand for improved network quality and customer service. By adopting IBM’s intelligent automation solutions, TE is looking to address these demands.



With the aid of IBM Cloud Pak for Watson AIOps, TE will have a comprehensive overview of its whole IT ecosystem, enabling greater management and control of the nationwide IT operations. This will also enable engineers and IT operators to quickly identify and analyze the issues, provide improvised solutions and resolve problems quicker. IBM Robotic Process Automation will replace the tedious manual work by automating the tracking of service quality and network’s capacity in the whole country. These automation solutions will greatly increase operational effectiveness, guarantee fast and superior service to end consumers and accelerate the nation's digital growth.



IBM has gradually evolved as a provider of cloud and data platforms. Red Hat’s acquisition, in particular, has helped it strengthen its competitive position in the hybrid cloud market. With the Red Hat buyout, the company offers a Linux operating system — Red Hat Enterprise Linux — and a hybrid cloud platform — Red Hat OpenShift — that aids enterprises with digital transformation. The company provides advanced information technology solutions, computer systems, quantum computing and supercomputing solutions, enterprise software, storage systems and microelectronics.



It is poised to benefit from strong demand for hybrid cloud and AI, driving growth in Software and Consulting. The company’s growth is expected to be driven primarily by analytics, cloud computing, and security in the long haul. A combination of a better business mix, improving operating leverage through productivity gains and increased investment in growth opportunities will drive profitability. IBM's research and development (R&D) initiatives set it apart from its peers. On an annual basis, the company invests around 7-8% on R&D to reap high-growth and high-value opportunities.



The stock remained flat in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 11%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

IBM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



