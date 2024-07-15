IBM (IBM) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

IBM (IBM) closed the latest trading day at $182.88, indicating a +0.03% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.28% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.53%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.4%.

Shares of the technology and consulting company witnessed a gain of 8.05% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 4.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.78%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of IBM in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on July 24, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.17, down 0.46% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $15.58 billion, showing a 0.67% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $9.90 per share and a revenue of $63.04 billion, signifying shifts of +2.91% and +1.91%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for IBM. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. As of now, IBM holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, IBM is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.47. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.14, so one might conclude that IBM is trading at a premium comparatively.

It's also important to note that IBM currently trades at a PEG ratio of 4.51. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Computer - Integrated Systems industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.54.

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, placing it within the top 43% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.