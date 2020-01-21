IBM (IBM) 4th Quarter Earnings: What To Expect

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), better known as IBM, is set to report fourth quarter fiscal 2019 earnings results after the closing bell Tuesday. IBM stock didn’t excite anyone in 2019, though they still performed relatively well, rising 24% despite underperforming the S&P 500’s 31.5% rise. The blue chip company, which is attempting to transform itself for the new age, continues to attract doubters. More recently, doubt has come from Katy Huberty, analyst at Morgan Stanley.

Citing the company’s inability to generate sales growth in its software and services businesses, Huberty on Friday downgraded IBM to Equal-weight from Overweight with a $155 price target for the stock. “With signs of deceleration at core IBM, we see long-term revenue growth as less likely without a more meaningful shift in the portfolio,” Huberty wrote. In other words, expectations are low in terms of what Wall Street will be looking for.

The main question heading into the quarter is if IBM’s newer businesses can grow enough to offset the decline in its legacy operations. If the company can extract half of its revenue from its strategic imperatives segment, which includes technology services, cloud-platform and cognitive-solutions (includes IBM’s Watson AI), rather than from legacy mainframes, the company would earn the benefit of the doubt.

For the three-month period that ended December, Wall Street expects the company to earn $4.69 per share on revenue of $21.63 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earning were $4.87 per share on $21.76 billion in revenue. For the full year, earnings are projected to decline 7% year over year to $12.80 per share, while revenue of $77.04 billion would decline 3.2% year over year.

IBM’s inability to generate sales growth in its software and services businesses is a major concern not just for analysts, also from the company itself. While Q3 earnings was better-than-expected, revenue fell 4% year over year and short of Street expectations by about $200 million. Notably, this marked the fifth consecutive quarter that revenue had fallen on an annual basis, sending the shares lower by about 5%.

IBM’s largest business segment, Global Technology Services, came up with $6.70 billion in Q3 revenue and missing the $6.75 billion consensus estimate. IBM’s cloud business has struggled even when including Red Hat revenue, which grew 19% in the quarter. IBM’s $34 billion in cash deal to acquire Red Hat was expected to strengthen the top line. So far it hasn’t happened. Q3 Cloud and Cognitive Software revenue was $5.28 billion, missing consensus of $5.41 billion.

It would seem execution of the Red Hat deal, for which IBM paid a hefty 60% premium, remains a question mark. Citing the impact from Red Hat, suspension of share buybacks, the company lowered its full-year earnings estimate. On Tuesday investors will get a sense of how the company feels about IBM’s 2020 prospects to gauge whether the stock, despite its solid dividend, deserves more patience.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.