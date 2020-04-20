IBM (IBM) 1st Quarter Earnings: What To Expect

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), better known as IBM, is set to report first quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after the closing bell Monday. Investors want to know if this the start of a “real turnaround” for IBM’s cloud ambitions.

The company earlier this month installed Arvind Krishna, principal architect of IBM's $34 billion acquisition of software company Red Hat, as its new CEO. Krishna's main task is to elevate Big Blue into a leading cloud position against the company’s three largest competitors in Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT) and Google-parent Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL). At the end of 2019, research firm Gartner predicted that the “worldwide public cloud services market is forecast to grow 17% in 2020 to total $266.4 billion, up from $227.8 billion in 2019.”

Investors will want to know how much of that market can IBM acquire. This is going to be difficult, to say the least. Not only must IBM navigate competitive pressures, Krishna must steer the company at a time when the coronavirus pandemic is devastating global markets. What’s more, so far the Red Hat acquisition has done little to spark market confidence.

For the three-month period that ended March, Wall Street expects the New York-based company to earn $1.80 per share on revenue of $17.62 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were $2.25 per share on $18.18 billion in revenue. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are projected to decline 4% year over year to $12.28 per share, while revenue of $75.52 billion would decline 2.1% year over year.

The blue chip company, which is attempting to transform itself for the new age, continues to attract doubters. The company’s inability to generate sales growth in its software and services businesses has frustrated investors. On Monday investors will focus on is revenue growth in IBM's giant Global Technology Services (GTS) unit, which accounts for more than one-third of IBM's net revenue, but has posted declining revenue in 11 of the last 13 quarters.

The company continues to rely on the GTS business to help drive its pivot towards the cloud. But analysts are expecting that unit to post another decline of more than 5% during the quarter. IBM’s cloud business has also struggled even when including Red Hat revenue. IBM’s $34 billion in cash deal to acquire Red Hat was expected to strengthen the top line. So far it hasn’t happened. Q3 Cloud and Cognitive Software revenue was $5.28 billion, missing consensus of $5.41 billion.

With signs of deceleration at core IBM, the main questions is, can IBM’s newer businesses grow to offset the decline in its legacy operations? Investors will also want to know how Krishna’s plan to better integrate the Red Hat deal, for which IBM paid a hefty 60% premium. All told, there are still many questions the company must answer. So, while the stock is trading at just twelve times trailing earnings, with single-digit forward PE, looks appealing, the company on Monday must outline why it is worth the patience.

