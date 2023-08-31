IBM, Fujifilm Team Up to Develop 50TB Native Tape Storage

International Business Machines Corporation IBM collaborated with Fujifilm to develop a native tape storage system boasting an impressive 50TB capacity. This system stands as the world's highest-capacity native data tape cartridge, about 2.5 times higher than the previous ones.



The sixth generation IBM 3592 JF tape cartridge leveraged a new technology consisting of fine hybrid magnetic particles to significantly increase data storage capacity.



Tape storage is often used in conjunction with other storage technologies like cloud storage, or within a hybrid storage environment. This approach empowers enterprises to harness the advantages of tape storage and other storage methods, per the requirements of different data types and varied use cases.



The newly developed high-density tape cartridge has been designed for IBM's latest enterprise tape drive, the TS1170. The state-of-the-art IBM TS1170 Tape Drive provides enterprises with a remarkable storage capacity of up to 150TB of data on a single tape cartridge with a 3:1 compression ratio.



Organizations worldwide are witnessing substantial expansion of data volumes. This surge has propelled the development of various methods for efficiently managing and safeguarding this vast pool of information.



Enterprises are seeking a cost-effective approach to optimize the use cases of big data, cloud computing and analytics and realize their business goals. The IBM TS110 drive and 3592 JF tape cartridge will ensure storage cost optimization without compromising on performance and time to data.

The advanced technology integrated into the IBM 3592 JF cartridge is well-suited for the long-term retention of extensive data sets, such as scientific and industrial data. Additionally, its robust security features and extended retention capabilities make it a viable choice for cloud service providers.



Fujifilm has leveraged nanoparticle design technology to enhance areal recording density, the amount of data that can be recorded per square inch. The improved thin-layer coating technology ensures a more uniform and smoother tape surface that offers an enhanced signal-to-noise ratio. Integration of Fujifilm’s latest innovation significantly augmented the capacity compared to the previous generation cartridges. These advancements are poised to provide IBM with a significant advantage in the storage applications market and enhance its commercial prospects.



IBM is poised to benefit from strong demand for hybrid cloud and AI, driving growth in Software and Consulting. The company’s growth is expected to be driven primarily by analytics, cloud computing and security in the long haul. The combination of a better business mix, improving operating leverage through productivity gains and increased investment in growth opportunities will likely drive profitability.



The stock has gained 14.3% over the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 8.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

IBM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

