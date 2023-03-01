IBM Fortifies Regional Presence With New Japan Innovation Hub

In a concerted effort to meet the growing demands of digital transformation, International Business Machines Corporation IBM recently expanded its Client Innovation Center (CIC) by launching its second Japan Innovation Hub in Cebu City, Philippines. The investment coincides with Cebu City becoming one of the emerging outsourcing destinations globally, making it imperative for the company to set up a regional digital transformation center to cater to the higher demand.



It is developing the Cebu Japan Innovation Hub in the Philippines CIC, which serves more than 200 clients worldwide with automation, analytics and AI services. The Philippines CIC supports clients across 15 languages, including English, Mandarin and Japanese, and has been assisting Japan-based clients with project delivery since 2016.



The new hub will be manned by Filipino workforce with specialized skillsets in data analytics, AI, hybrid cloud transformation, application management, supply chain, finance and procurement. Leveraging AI, ML and automation techniques, it combines human expertise and advanced technologies for faster response, efficiency and transparency through a holistic approach to secure hybrid cloud environments.



IBM expects its growth to be driven primarily by analytics, cloud computing and security services. A better business mix, improving operating leverage through productivity gains and increased investments in growth opportunities will likely drive its profitability.



However, IBM’s ongoing, heavily time-consuming business model transition to the cloud is likely to be a headwind in the near term. Although the public cloud market is expected to be one of the fastest-growing IT categories, with about 25% to 30% CAGR over the next five years, IBM is unlikely to keep up with its competitors. High integration risks from continuous acquisition sprees are potent challenges.



In addition, weakness in its traditional business and foreign exchange volatility remain significant concerns. Also, higher profit on lower revenues indicates that the company has been lowering costs to maintain profits. We believe that the scope for further cost-cutting is limited. Consequently, if costs are further reduced, there could be a negative impact on product quality. It could also lead to an additional delay in launching products, denting its long-term growth potential to some extent.



The stock has gained 4.4% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 7.2%. We are impressed with the inherent growth potential of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.



