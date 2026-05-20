IBM Expands AI Security Portfolio: Will It Drive Prospects?

International Business Machines Corporation IBM recently announced an expansion of its enterprise security portfolio aimed at addressing the growing threat of AI-powered cyberattacks. Cybercriminals are increasingly using advanced artificial intelligence tools to accelerate every stage of the attack lifecycle, including reconnaissance, vulnerability discovery, phishing and exploitation.



To address these issues, IBM is enhancing its own AI-driven cybersecurity capabilities to help enterprises detect and mitigate threats more efficiently. Hence, the company is positioning IBM Concert as an AI-driven operational intelligence and security platform. The solution combines application data, infrastructure data, network signals and security telemetry into a single operational view. Instead of manually correlating alerts from many systems, Concert uses AI to detect vulnerabilities, prioritize risks, recommend fixes and automate remediation. IBM is actively collaborating with Anthropic under Project Glasswing to facilitate the development of critical security mechanisms for protecting software infrastructure worldwide.



The company also introduced its vision for “Autonomous Security,” a multi-agent AI-driven system designed to automate cybersecurity operations at machine speed. The company is also emphasizing open-source security through its subsidiary Red Hat. Enterprises in today’s world rely heavily on open-source components. Vulnerabilities in widely used libraries or platforms can create risks across industries. IBM Red Hat solutions are enabling Enterprises to use open-source platforms with greater confidence.



IBM’s push toward AI cybersecurity can bring several critical advantages. The company can bundle security offerings with hybrid cloud, consulting, AI infrastructure and Red Hat services. This strengthens enterprise stickiness. IBM already boasts a strong footprint across 175 countries with a presence across multiple verticals such as Governments, Banks, Healthcare and others. The company’s expansion of its AI cybersecurity portfolio brings significant cross-selling opportunities.

How Are Competitors Faring?

IBM faces competition from CrowdStrike CRWD and Palo Alto Networks PANW. CrowdStrike continues to leverage AI and machine learning to drive superior security outcomes and operational efficiency. The company’s Charlotte AI, its generative AI-powered platform, is gaining traction by automating security operations, improving response times and enhancing overall protection. CrowdStrike’s subscription business model is driving its overall top-line performance.



Palo Alto’s security platforms simplify security infrastructure for organizations by eliminating the need for multiple, stand-alone security appliances and software products. This reduces the total cost of ownership, thereby giving the organization a competitive edge. Palo Alto recently launched Idira, an identity security platform designed to manage and secure human, machine and AI agent identities across enterprises. Such efforts bode well for sustainable growth.

IBM’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

IBM’s shares have lost 16.7% over the past year against the industry’s growth of 182.3%.



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From a valuation standpoint, IBM trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 2.88, below the industry average of 5.42.





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Earnings estimates for 2026 have declined 0.32% to $12.40 per share over the past 60 days, while the same for 2027 have decreased 0.07% to $13.36.



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IBM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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