IBM - Ever Hear of It?

IBM has shown strong technical indicators, including a 22.73% gain since 6/24, 100% technical buy signals, and a 46.56% gain in the last year.

The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments, offering hybrid cloud, AI platforms, and lifecycle services for hybrid cloud infrastructure..

Analysts have mixed opinions: 5 strong buys, 2 buys, 10 holds, and 4 sells, with price targets ranging from $139 to $240..

Despite strong technicals, some analysts see IBM as overvalued, with MorningStar rating it 1 star and noting it is 54% overvalued.

The Chart of the Day belongs to the information technology company International Business Machines (IBM) . I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 6/24 the stock gained 22.73%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate. The Consulting segment focuses on skills integration for strategy, experience, technology, and operations by domain and industry. The Infrastructure segment provides on-premises and cloud based server, and storage solutions, as well as life-cycle services for hybrid cloud infrastructure deployment. The Financing segment offers client and commercial financing, facilitates IBM clients' acquisition of hardware, software, and services. The company has a strategic partnership to various companies including hyperscalers, service providers, global system integrators, and software and hardware vendors that includes Adobe, Amazon Web services, Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, Samsung Electronics and SAP, and others. The company was formerly known as Computing-Tabulating-Recording Co. International Business Machines Corporation was incorporated in 1911 and is headquartered in Armonk, New York.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

50.85+ Weighted Alpha

.70 - 60 month Beta

46.56% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

17 new highs and up 12.46% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 79.89%

Technical support level at $212.58

Recently traded at $214.79 with 50 day moving average of $192.30

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $197 billion

P/E 20.79

Dividend yield 3.10%

Revenue expected to grow 2.20% this year and another 4.80% next year

Earnings are estimated to increase 5.70% this year, an additional 5.10% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 3.90% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analyst gave 5 strong buy, 2 buy, 10 hold and 4 sell opinions on the stock

Analysts' price targets are between $139 and $240 with a consensus of $193

Value Line give the stock its average rating of 3 and comments: "The elevated valuation limits the total-return potential over the long haul as well. Hence, subscribers should look elsewhere."

CFRAs MarketScope rates the stock a 4 star buy with a price target of $215 and comments: "We think IBM’s combination of consulting and broad proprietary tech offerings addressing key secular trends (cloud migration, AI, etc.) is a unique value proposition. "

MorningStar rates the stock a below average 1 star rating with Fair Value at $139 and says it is 54% over valued and comments:"Even IBM’s stickiest customers find it worth it to switch to IBM competitors in software and cloud offerings and, in turn, minimize the size of IBM’s IT services accounts."

398.555 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

