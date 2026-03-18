IBM Closes Confluent Buyout to Power AI: Will it Propel its Shares?

International Business Machines Corporation IBM has completed the acquisition of Confluent, a leading data streaming platform, for $31 per share in cash, representing an enterprise value of approximately $11 billion. The transaction highlights IBM’s focus on helping enterprises to use AI at scale by fixing the critical challenge of getting reliable data on a real-time basis.



IBM will integrate Confluent’s data streaming capabilities into its portfolio to create a unified data foundation that allows AI models, agents and automated workflows to operate with up-to-date context across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.



The deal will bring real-time data across IBM’s platforms. Confluent streams live events into watsonx. data and IBM Z, helping companies process transactions and AI workflows instantly. Their combined tools also support automated, event-driven operations across hybrid environments, so applications and AI agents can respond to business events in real time.



As AI-driven applications continue to grow, the buyout will enable IBM to build a scalable ecosystem to support next-generation digital operations. It also positions IBM to lead AI-driven enterprises by enabling smarter, faster and more robust business processes with real-time data.

How Are Competitors Faring?

IBM faces competition from Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN. Microsoft is boosting its AI efforts by focusing on Copilot products by unifying teams and leadership to develop and promote AI tools for both consumers and businesses. It is also expanding AI and cloud infrastructure globally. Microsoft and Wipro signed a three-year deal to build AI tools for finance, healthcare and retail.



Amazon is expanding in the AI market by investing in new infrastructure and services, aiming to increase Amazon Web Services (“AWS”) revenues. It has signed major deals, including a multi-year AI compute agreement with OpenAI, to support advanced AI workloads. AWS also partnered with Cerebras Systems to provide AI chips in its data centers for better AI performance.

IBM’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

IBM shares have gained 3.7% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 108.8%.



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From a valuation standpoint, IBM trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 3.35, below the industry average of 4.66.



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Earnings estimates for 2026 have increased 1.5% to $12.37 over the past 60 days, while the same for 2027 have increased 1.8% to $13.30.



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IBM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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