IBM Canada Collaborates With Air Canada On Aeroplan Loyalty Program

(RTTNews) - IBM Canada said that it has collaborated with Air Canada, on the recently launched Aeroplan program. The program includes a new web and mobile digital experience, designed and built in partnership with IBM (IBM).

IBM iX, the business design arm of IBM Services, began this project with Air Canada in February 2020.

IBM noted that the new cloud-based web and mobile experience offers Aeroplan members more personalization, flexibility, and intuitive design.

IBM said the integration of web and mobile makes it easier than ever before for Aeroplan members to enroll, check their points transactions, view their Elite Status benefits, book flight rewards, and much more - delivering an improved loyalty experience for Air Canada travellers.

