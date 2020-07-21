IBM Canada, Celero Sign Outsourcing Deal For Hybrid Cloud, Data Centre Modernization

(RTTNews) - IBM Canada, affiliated to International Business Machines Corp. (IBM), announced Tuesday that it has signed a 7-year, multi-million dollar strategic outsourcing agreement with Celero, a provider of digital technology and integration solutions for Canadian credit unions.

The deal includes secure cloud services, resiliency testing, threat management, disaster recovery support and process automation.

The agreement is expected to modernize and transform Celero's data centre and data centre network environments, moving their infrastructure services onto a hybrid cloud environment.

Under the deal, Celero expects to significantly advance the digital banking technologies, cloud services, security and payment solutions they provide to more than 110 credit unions and financial institutions across Canada. It will also position their capabilities to support business and economic recovery from the implications of COVID-19.

Tom Papagiannopoulos, senior vice president at Celero, said, "To deliver on our clients' digital ambitions and accelerate their recovery from COVID-19, it's critical for Celero to embark on this innovative path forward with our long-standing collaborator, IBM. The transformational opportunities of moving to a hybrid IBM Cloud platform will result in Celero and our clients becoming more agile, resilient and forward-looking, which will ultimately translate to a superior experience for credit union members."

