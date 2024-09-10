IBM to Buy Accelalpha to Boost Consulting Expertise: Stock to Gain?

International Business Machines Corporation IBM has inked a strategic agreement to acquire Accelalpha, a global expert at implementing, integrating and managing Oracle Cloud Applications. With this buyout, IBM aims to strengthen its Oracle consulting expertise across key areas, including supply chain and logistics, finance, enterprise performance management (EPM) and customer transformation.

IBM to Leverage Accelalpha’s Global Expertise

IBM has been partnering with Oracle for nearly four decades to help clients navigate their cloud journeys and maximize their business transformations in a complex hybrid cloud world while delivering speed to value.



Being an Oracle Cloud Excellence Certified Implementer, Accelalpha boasts the largest Oracle logistics practice worldwide and was the first Oracle partner to implement Oracle Fusion Financials. Accelalpha’s highly skilled team has expertise in diverse Oracle Cloud Applications Suite, including Oracle Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning, Oracle Supply Chain Management and Logistics, EPM and Oracle Cloud Customer Transformation and serves across multiple regions, including North and South America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East region.



Post-acquisition, IBM will integrate Accelalpha’s large global team of skilled consultants within its infrastructure, enabling the company to help its clients deploy and manage cutting-edge Oracle solutions, including generative AI and cloud technology. This advancement is anticipated to improve IBM’s productivity and deliver increased competitive advantages to its clients through Oracle’s Cloud applications and technology.

Will IBM Stock Benefit From the Buyout?

IBM has evolved as a leading provider of cloud and data platforms and is poised to benefit from strong demand for hybrid cloud and AI, driving growth in Software and Consulting. The company’s growth is expected to be driven primarily by analytics, cloud computing, and security in the long haul.



With this acquisition, IBM aims to enhance its service offerings across different regions globally. This will likely strengthen IBM’s reputation in delivering innovative solutions across the hybrid cloud, AI and consulting services and improve its revenues in the upcoming quarters.

IBM’s Stock Price Performance

Shares of IBM have gained 37.2% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 24.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

IBM’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

IBM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



