IBM Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates on Solid AI, Cloud Demand

International Business Machines Corporation IBM ended 2023 on a positive note with strong fourth-quarter results, wherein both the top and bottom lines beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company witnessed healthy demand for hybrid cloud and AI solutions with a client-focused portfolio and broad-based growth.

Net Income

On a GAAP basis, net income from continuing operations was $3,285 million or $3.54 per share compared with $2,711 million or $3.13 per share in the year-ago quarter. The improvement in GAAP earnings was primarily attributable to top-line growth.



Excluding non-recurring items, non-GAAP net income from continuing operations was $3.87 per share compared with $3.60 in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9 cents.

For 2023, GAAP net income from continuing operations was $7,514 million or $8.15 per share compared with $1,783 million or $1.95 per share in 2022. Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations was $9.62 per share compared with $9.13 in 2022.

Quarter Details

Quarterly total revenues increased to $17,381 million from $16,690 million on strong demand for hybrid cloud and AI, driving growth in the Software and Consulting segments. On a constant currency basis, revenues were up 3% year over year. The top line beat the consensus estimate of $17,279 million.



Gross profit was $10,267 million compared with $9,632 million in the prior-year quarter, resulting in respective gross margins of 59.1% and 57.7% owing to a strong portfolio mix. Total expenses increased to $6,509 million from $6,320 million, driven by higher interest expense and R&D costs.

Segmental Performance

Software: Revenues improved to $7,514 million from $7,288 million, driven by growth in Hybrid Platform & Solutions, Red Hat, Automation, Data & AI and Transaction Processing. The reported segment revenues exceeded our estimate of $6,936 million owing to solid hybrid cloud traction. Segment pre-tax income from continuing operations was $2,417 million compared with $2,347 million in the year-ago quarter for margins of 32.2% each. The company is witnessing healthy hybrid cloud adoption by clients and solid demand trends across RedHat, automation and Data & AI.



Consulting: Revenues were $5,048 million, up from $4,770 million, led by pervasive growth driven by demand for digital transformation, increasing revenues across all business lines and regions. The segment’s revenues beat our estimate of $5,017 million. Segment pre-tax income was $582 million compared with $523 million in the year-ago quarter, driven by productivity enhancement initiatives for respective margins of 11.5% and 11%.



Infrastructure: Revenues were $4,604 million, up from $4,483 million, as lower demand for support services was more than offset by higher demand for hybrid and distributed infrastructure. Segment pre-tax income was $1,185 million compared with $1,026 million in the year-ago quarter for respective margins of 25.7% and 22.9%.



Financing: Revenues improved to $175 million from $172 million. Segment pre-tax income was $117 million compared with $75 million in the year-ago quarter for respective margins of 67.3% and 43.6%.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

During the fourth quarter, IBM generated $4,463 million in cash from operations compared with $3,965 million in the year-ago quarter, bringing the respective tallies for 2023 and 2022 to $13,931 million and $10,435 million. Free cash flow was $6,087 million in the quarter, up from $5,209 million in the prior-year period, driven by higher profit and working capital efficiencies. As of Dec 31, 2023, the company had $13,068 million in cash and cash equivalents with $50,121 million of long-term debt compared with respective tallies of $7,886 million and $46,189 million in the year-ago period.

Outlook

For full-year 2024, the company expects revenue growth in the mid-single digit on a constant currency basis. Free cash flow is expected to be in the vicinity of $12 billion.

