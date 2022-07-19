IBM Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates on Hybrid Cloud & AI Demand

International Business Machines Corporation IBM reported solid second-quarter 2022 results, wherein both the bottom and the top lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Net Income

On a GAAP basis, net income from continuing operations was $1,465 million or $1.61 per share compared with $810 million or 90 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. The improvement was primarily attributable to higher aggregate revenues.



Non-GAAP net income was $2.31 per share compared with $1.61 per share in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2 cents.

Quarter Details

Quarterly total revenues increased 9.3% year over year to $15,535 million, backed by strong demand for hybrid cloud and AI, driving growth in Software and Consulting. The top line surpassed the consensus estimate of $15,120 million.



Gross profit was $8,290 million compared with $7,852 million in the prior-year quarter, resulting in respective gross margins of 53.4% and 55.2%. Total expenses declined to $6,568 million from $6,940 million.

Segmental Performance

Software: Revenues improved to $6,166 million from $5,795 million, driven by growth in Hybrid Platform & Solutions and Transaction Processing. Segment pre-tax income was $1,375 million compared with $1,059 million in the year-ago quarter for respective margins of 22.3% and 18.3%. The company is witnessing healthy hybrid cloud adoption by clients, adding 250 clients in the second quarter alone, bringing the tally of hybrid cloud clients to more than 4,000.



Consulting: Revenues were $4,809 million, up from $4,378 million, led by a strong demand profile, growing revenues and signings at double-digit rates across all business lines and regions. Segment pre-tax income was $343 million compared with $270 million in the year-ago quarter for respective margins of 7.1% and 6.2%.



Infrastructure: Revenues were $4,235 million, up from $3,560 million, due to higher Hybrid Infrastructure revenues and the launch of z16 mainframe – an open, agile platform that integrates into a hybrid cloud environment with industry-leading security, data privacy and latency. Segment pre-tax income was $757 million compared with $489 million in the year-ago quarter for respective margins of 17.9% and 13.7%.



Financing: Revenues were $146 million, down from $209 million due to the challenging macroeconomic environment. Segment pre-tax income was $102 million compared with $131 million in the year-ago quarter for respective margins of 69.7% and 63%.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

During the second quarter, IBM generated $1,321 million in cash from operations compared with $2,625 million in the year-ago quarter, bringing the respective tallies for the first half of 2022 and 2021 to $4,569 million and $7,539 million. Free cash flow was $2,091 million for the quarter, up from $1,037 million in the prior-year period. As of Jun 30, 2022, the company had $7,034 million in cash and cash equivalents with $44,328 million of long-term debt.

Outlook

For full-year 2022, the company expects revenue growth at the high end of the mid-single-digit range. Free cash flow is estimated to be $10 billion, slightly narrow from earlier projections of $10-$10.5 billion due to the impact of dollar strength and winding down of business operations in Russia.

