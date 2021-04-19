IBM Beats in Q1; United Misses, Expects Positive 2021 Growth

The breather market indexes were taking during pre-market hours Monday morning has managed to continue throughout the course of the day. Both the Dow and S&P 500 suffered their biggest single-day losses in nearly four weeks, -0.35% and -0.52%, respectively. The tech-heavy Nasdaq sold off almost an entire 1%, while the small-cap Russell 2000 underperformed the others, -1.36% on the day. The index is still up nearly 15% year to date.



IBM IBM shares are popping on Q1 earnings results after today’s closing bell, up 4% on only the company’s second positive revenue quarter in the past few years. Earnings of $1.77 per share topped expectations by a full dime, while $17.73 billion in quarterly sales outpaced the $17.44 billion — swinging to that elusive positive revenue performance. Its Cloud & Cognitive segment brought in a better-than-expected $5.4 billion in the quarter.



For as much of a struggle IBM has had in trying to keep its quarterly revenues positive, the bottom line has been a model of consistency. While only posting an average beat in the company’s trailing four quarters by around 5.7%, the company has not disappointed on earnings since Q3 2014. On the conference call, investors wait to hear more information about the company’s Info Services spinoff, Kyndryl.



United Airlines UAL missed estimates for its Q1 earnings report late Monday, putting up a loss of $7.50 per share — much lower than the Zacks consensus -$6.97. This amounts to an adjusted net loss in the quarter of around $2.4 billion. Revenues of $3.22 billion came up short of the $3.25 billion projected. Yet the airline major predicts positive EBITDA for 2021 overall, along with positive net income for the full year. It’s clear the company — and its industry — expects far better quarters as 2021 progresses.



While market indexes take a breather — along with the 10-year bond yield, which has cooled down to 1.6% today — the crypto space looks to be having a day. Following the rollercoaster ride with Bitcoin over the weekend, which saw the leading cryptocurrency drop 20%, we see Dogecoin up another 15% on the day to roughly 40 cents. This is still off Friday’s high of 43 1/2 cents, but the crypto remains at highly elevated levels: +460% in just the past week alone.



